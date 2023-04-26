HiAI: The ChatGPT Powered AI Chat App That Puts the Future of Conversations in Your Hands

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HIYAK Global Limited has announced the launch of HiAI, an AI chat app built on the GPT-3.5 series, the same technology as ChatGPT from OpenAI. The HiAI app provides users with a more intuitive and human-like experience by leveraging the latest AI technology to offer accurate and efficient responses to queries.

The HiAI app offers over 20 AI chatbots and assistants in various industries and categories, including business, writing, travel, translating, technology, and more. This feature makes HiAI the ultimate personal assistant for all user needs, whether they are looking for assistance with work, travel, or other aspects of their daily lives.

ChatGPT, the revolutionary technology that has changed the way we live and work, has already proven its worth in automating repetitive tasks, expanding access to information, and providing fast and accurate language-based assistance. However, ChatGPT doesn't have a mobile application, and the need for a mobile app has become more critical than ever.

With the launch of HiAI, users can now experience the power of intelligent conversations anytime and anywhere, as long as they have a smartphone or tablet. This makes it easier for users to ask questions or get answers on the go, without having to sit down at a computer. The HiAI app provides a smarter, more intuitive experience for users, improving the overall user experience.

"We are excited to launch the HiAI chat app, which leverages the latest AI technology from OpenAI to provide a smarter, more intuitive experience for our users," said Derek Ma, the spokesperson for HiAI. "By incorporating GPT-3.5 technology into our chatbot, we are able to provide a more human-like interaction, improving the overall user experience."

HIYAK Global Limited is a technology company that specializes in developing social chat applications that connect people from all over the world. Their mission is to create innovative and user-friendly platforms that make it easy for individuals to connect, communicate, and share experiences with others across different cultures and languages.

The HiAI app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices, and users can also access it through the web in the future. The app is designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, with a simple and clear interface that makes it easy to navigate. This makes the app accessible to users of all ages and technical abilities, allowing anyone to enjoy its features and functionality without any confusion or frustration.

About HiAI

The HiAI app is the latest addition to the AI chat app market, providing users with a smarter, more intuitive experience powered by GPT-3.5 technology. With over 20 AI chatbots and assistants available in various industries and categories, the HiAI app is the ultimate personal assistant for all user needs, whether they are looking for assistance with work, travel, or other aspects of their daily lives. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices, making it accessible to users of all ages and technical abilities.

