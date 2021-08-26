HIBBET LAUNCHES ALL FEMALE 'SUPPORT HER SOLE' VIDEO SERIES FEATURING WOMEN BREAKING BARRIERS IN SNEAKER CULTURE #SUPPORTHERSOLE

The SHS series debuts at a time when women have become more influential than ever through social and traditional media about gender equality in all walks of life. Created in partnership with Nike and Nice Kicks , the campaign was developed to spotlight challenges women often face and encourage them to knock down barriers through creative expression personally and professionally. Staying true to its purpose, SHS features an all-female cast and was produced by an all-female Black-woman owned Creative & Strategic Agency, True to Size . True to Size was founded by sneaker strategist & designer, Jazerai Allen-Lord and the team is 100% female-identifying.

"We are proud to launch our first all-female project featuring strong, successful women who are passionate about supporting one another and making a difference in their communities and in sneaker culture," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett Sports. "Support Her Sole is a new way for us to connect with Hibbett and City Gear fans and will be especially exciting and inspiring to young girls and frankly, anyone who watches it."

"Nice Kicks wanted to give women a voice and do something different from any other project we have done in the past with "Support Her Sole" - have no involvement from males on a women's project," said Matt Halfhill, Founder & CEO, Nice Kicks. "We were so glad to have the partnership with Hibbett and Nike to share just as much enthusiasm in the idea. From the very beginning, we brought in Jazerai Lord and her agency True To Size who have done a number of projects elevating women's voices in sneakers, to execute a project for women by women."

Support Her Sole was hosted by moderator, Jasmine Sweet, at the Hibbett Sports store in Clarksville, Tennessee. The five women shared what matters to them as women and role models. They talked about how women in their own lives inspired them to be fearless in reaching their goals and helped empower them at home and at work.

Women featured in Support Her Sole, episode one:

Melissa "Chanel" Carnegie – North Carolina-based lifestyle blogger, entrepreneur and founder of melissachanel.com

Tausha Saunders – Houston-based fashion marketer, founder of Sneak Her Summit and HerGrails.com

Jasmine Sweet, SHS Moderator – Nashville-based lifestyle blogger and founder of jasminesweet.blog

"I've never been more thankful to be a part of a project that not only highlights women for their incredible accomplishments but gives us a call to action to unite everyone to support "Her," said Jasmine Sweet, Blogger/Influencer. "I think it's beautiful and progressive."

The new SHS episode will be released in two parts, first on August 26, 2021 and the second, the following week at NiceKicks.com, Hibbett.com, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1070 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 76 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear.

