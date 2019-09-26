Hibbett | City Gear Now Available Online With A Single Click
Hibbett Sports launches new e-commerce experience for Hibbett and City Gear Customers
Sep 26, 2019, 10:00 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett and City Gear today announced that they have teamed up to provide a new digital experience for customers. Shoppers can now browse and shop both brands online through a single website and app.
"We never stop innovating and although our customers are in smaller markets, their digital expectations are quite large," said Jeff Rosenthal, President and CEO of Hibbett. "We are excited to further improve our digital offerings to satisfy their needs."
Since 1978 City Gear has passionately served its communities with the latest in urban streetwear and since 1945, Hibbett has provided shoppers with coveted footwear, apparel and equipment. Hibbett and City Gear operate more than 1,000 stores nationwide and now will serve all fashion customers online with a single click or tap.
New website and app features
-Updated dual branding, content and imagery on both website and app
-Further simplification of website & app for an easier shopping experience
-Additional brands available for customers to shop
-Updated store locator featuring both City Gear and Hibbett locations
About Hibbett Sports
Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Hibbett Sports is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports stores nationwide, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Additionally, Hibbett owns and operates more than 100 City Gear specialty retail stores. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear.
Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, wendyymarcom@yahoo.com or 925-519-3363
SOURCE Hibbett Sports
