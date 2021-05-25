Hibbett And Nike Donations Support Female High School Athletes In Alabama, Georgia And Mississippi

"We believe both education and athletics help empower young women to succeed in the future and in partnership with Nike these donations will help three top performing basketball teams continue to thrive during their next season," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett and Nike believe in the power of sport to break barriers, build community and change the world for the better. To connect with schools in local neighborhoods where Hibbett and City Gear operate, Hibbett conducts regular outreach and contributes to athletic programs in need of support. Additionally, Hibbett donates to dozens of schools annually through its Sole School program, with funds, in kind donations, mentoring and job opportunities.

"This donation is meaningful and impactful to our program and school because we put so much time and effort into what we do and we often struggle financially to keep a top notch, elite program," said Lindsay Slater, Head Coach, Huffman High School. "Receiving this donation shows the great student-athletes that we have here at Huffman High School, that their hard work every season is being recognized. As a Coach, this means a lot because it shows that hard work, dedication and commitment does not go unnoticed and that blessings come in all shapes and forms. We greatly appreciate this opportunity and donation from Hibbett and Nike, as it will help us in many ways as we prepare for the upcoming season."

"Our basketball program has been very successful in providing structure, teamwork and relationship building skills," said Wade Hawkins, Head Coach Girls Basketball, Ridgeland High School. "This donation will help and improve equipment needs and will benefit the girls."

"This is a tremendous honor for the young ladies who have gone through this program and have done their best to compete at the highest standard and with the upmost integrity," said Kathleen Richey-Walton, Head Girls' Basketball Coach and Athletic Director, Southwest DeKalb High School. "This donation will make a huge difference in our program, especially during this time of Covid when our resources have been limited. We will be able to improve the experience of our young ladies to the point where they will have pride in representing our school and the community."

"Receiving these funds have taken a lot of worry and stress off the girls' basketball program," said Carrol Walker, Bookeeper/Accountant, Southwest DeKalb High School. "Prior to receiving this donation, we did not know how we would be able to attend the Christmas tournament in December 2021 and now after receiving these funds, I signed the Christmas tournament contract."

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1070 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear.

