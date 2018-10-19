Hibbett Contest Commemorates Nike Air Max Day 2019 With A Year Of Free Sneakers #ShareYourAir #StyledbyHibbett #AirMax

"Air Max Sneakers have remained popular with Hibbett customers for over 30 years," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, Vice President Marketing, Hibbett. "Each year, we try to create a fun and exciting way to engage with customers and pay homage to this iconic Nike sneaker and this year we've upped the ante by giving away 12 months worth of sneakers."

To participate in the Share Your Air promotion, sneaker enthusiasts simply need to download the Hibbett app, find the weekly featured Nike Air Max sneakers and fill in their details to enter the contest. Each submission will enter participants into a drawing for one of three prizes; first prize is a year's worth of sneakers with a monthly $250 Hibbett Sports gift card that can be used in store or online at www.Hibbett.com, second prize is a $250 Hibbett Sports gift card and third prize is a $100 Hibbett Sports gift card. Winners will be selected and notified by April 8, 2019.

For a chance to be featured on www.Hibbett.com and help celebrate Nike Air Max Day 2019, everyone is encouraged to post a photo on Instagram, wearing their Nike Air Max sneakers. Participants should tag @HibbettSports and use the hashtags #ShareYourAir, #StyledbyHibbett and #AirMax.

How do I enter the giveaway: to enter the Hibbett Share Your Air giveaway, download the Hibbett app, find the weekly featured Nike Air Max sneakers and fill out the entry form. To be considered, all submissions must be received between March 1, 2019 and March 31, 2019. No purchase is necessary to win and the contest is open to anyone in the United States. For official rules, visit www.Hibbett.com/ShareYourAir.

How are giveaway winners selected: Winners will be randomly selected.

How and when will winners be notified: Hibbett Marketing will contact the three winners via email between April 1 and April 8, 2019 and they will have 48 hours to respond and claim their prize.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports stores nationwide, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Additionally, Hibbett owns and operates more than 100 City Gear specialty retail stores. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com or www.citygear.com.

