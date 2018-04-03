Hibbett Sports Announces 2018 Sponsorship of MiLB Birmingham Barons

Hibbett Sports has partnered with the team for the past three years and is the only sporting goods brand to sponsor the Birmingham Barons. As part of the new sponsorship, Hibbett Sports will have prominent signage in the outfield during the 2018 season and will engage with the team and fans throughout the year.

"Hibbett continues to be a tremendous Birmingham-based partner and supporter of Barons baseball. Over the years Hibbett has set the standard for quality for a sports retailer in the Birmingham community and we are proud to continue working with them in 2018," said Team President and General Manager, Jonathan Nelson.

About the Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons open the 2018 season Thursday, April 5 on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts, Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. The Barons open the home portion of their 2018 season at Regions Field on Wednesday, April 11 against the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, with first pitch at 7:05p.m. For ticketing information, game schedules, promotional calendars, or additional information about Regions Field, call the Barons front office at (205) 988-3200.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. Fans are coming out in unprecedented numbers to this one-of-a-kind experience that can only be found at Minor League Baseball ballparks. In 2015, Minor League Baseball attracted 42.5 million fans to its ballparks to see the future stars of the sport hone their skills. From the electricity in the stands to the excitement on the field, Minor League Baseball has provided affordable family-friendly entertainment to people of all ages since its founding in 1901. For more information, visit www.MiLB.com. Follow Minor League Baseball on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 stores, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities across the country. Founded in 1945, Hibbett stores have a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and Under Armour. Today Hibbett is one of the largest companies headquartered in Alabama with 9,200 employees nationwide. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.Hibbett.com. Follow us @HibbettSports.

