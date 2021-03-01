Hibbett Sports Celebrates Nike Air Max Month With Kicks For A Year Giveaway

Between March 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021 everyone is welcome to enter to win one year's worth of sneakers, by completing an online form to sign up for Hibbett email alerts. For an additional entry and chance to win the Grand Prize valued at $3,000, consumers can sign up for Hibbett mobile alerts.

"Hibbett customers have loved Nike Air Max sneakers for decades and each year we try to do something fun to celebrate Air Max Day and highlight this iconic shoe within our community," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, Vice President Marketing, Hibbett.

The winner will be randomly selected and will be contacted via email by April 9, 2021. The winner must respond to the email within 48 hours. For official rules and terms and conditions please visit: https://www.hibbett.com/help/legal/hibbett-sports-air-max-month-2021-free-sneakers-for-a-year.html

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of serving customers for more than 75 years with convenient locations, personalized service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear .

