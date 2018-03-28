Hibbett Sports Hosts American Heart Association Fundraising Campaign in 1,000 Stores Nationwide

"The American Heart Association is committed to fighting heart disease and stroke and improving the quality of life for all Americans," said American Heart Association Board Chairman, James Postl. "Our work would not be possible without the generous support of committed companies like these who provide donation opportunities to their customers. These corporate citizens provide a force multiplying impact to our work and help us get ever closer to a world without needless suffering or death."

In addition to raising funds, on June 9, 2018, a team of Hibbett Sports employees will participate in the 2018 Birmingham Heart Walk taking place at Railroad Park, to support the fight against heart disease and stroke. The American Heart Association will be hosting 305 Heart Walk events across the US, with more than one million Americans expected to attend. For more information visit www.2heart.org .

"Hibbett Sports' passion in supporting our mission of building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular disease and stroke, is apparent throughout the campaign," said Aaron Bishop, senior vice president of development for the American Heart Association's Greater Southeast Affiliate. "Our work would not be possible without the generous support of committed companies like these who provide opportunities to their customers and teams. These corporations provide a force multiplying impact to our work."

Hibbett Sports will be accepting AHA donations through April 30, 2018 both in person at Hibbett Sports store locations and online at www.hibbett.com/philanthropy. Donations can be made at the checkout counter at any Hibbett Sports store nationwide and no purchase is necessary. To find your nearest Hibbett Sports store visit www.Hibbett.com/stores .

"The American Heart Association is an impactful organization that educates the public about proper heart health and we are happy to partner with them again for the fifth time to support the AHA mission of reducing heart disease," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, Vice President of Marketing for Hibbett Sports.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease — one of the leading causes of death in the world. They team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies, and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based American Heart Association is the nation's oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA- USA1, visit www.heart.org, or call any of the offices around the country. Follow the American Heart Association on Facebook and Twitter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 stores, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities across the country. Founded in 1945, Hibbett stores have a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and Under Armour. Today Hibbett is one of the largest companies headquartered in Alabama with 9,200 employees nationwide. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.Hibbett.com. Follow us @HibbettSports.

