Hibbett Sports Hosts "Until We All Win" Social Media Contest

"We are truly honored to have Hibbett as a valued partner to help share and achieve the mission and vision of Nike N7 & the N7 Fund, which is to inspire and enable Native youth to make sport a daily habit," said Sam McCracken, General Manager, Nike N7.

To celebrate the N7 launch, Hibbett will host a special N7 Until We All Win contest on social media between 6/17 and 6/21. To enter, participants will need to share or re-post a special N7 post that Hibbett will send out via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram on 6/17. Participants will also need to follow @Hibbettsports. Three lucky people will be selected to receive a pair of Nike N7 sneakers plus an outfit from the N7 collection and winners will be notified via direct message on their chosen social channel no later than 6/28. View official contest details here: https://www.hibbett.com/help/legal/nike-n7-until-we-all-win-terms.html

"As a leading athletic footwear retailer and Nike partner, we are proud to carry and showcase such a meaningful product line as N7," said Jared Briskin, Senior Vice President and Chief Merchant, Hibbett Sports. "N7 not only looks great but is impactful by contributing to the Nike N7 Fund to help Native American youth, through programming that promotes healthy physical activity."

The Nike N7 Until We All Win 2019 collection will include four pairs of limited-edition sneakers, ten apparel items and accessories including socks and a sack pack for both men and women. The entire line will showcase several colors and graphic designs that are meaningful to Native American communities including; yellow, gray, white and turquoise.

Since the N7 collection first launched in 2007, Nike has strived to inspire and promote physical activity among Native American and Aboriginal youth in North America. The sale of Nike N7 footwear and apparel contribute to the Nike N7 Fund, which is committed to creating early and positive experiences for Native Americans through sport and physical activity.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 stores, including more than 100 stores under the City Gear banner, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com or www.citygear.com .Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear.

