Hibbett Sports Introduces New Mobile App Plus Chance To Win Free Sneakers For A Year

"Nowadays everyone has a smartphone and they want more convenient ways to accomplish everyday tasks, whether it's booking travel, ordering coffee or buying sneakers," said Jeff Rosenthal, President and CEO, Hibbett. "Hibbett recognizes the importance of mobile and has spent over a year building and diligently testing our app with customers and stores to produce a best-in-class experience."

In celebration of the new Hibbett Sports mobile app, Hibbett is giving away free sneakers for one year to a lucky person who downloads the new app. In order to be entered into the sneaker giveaway, consumers will need to download the Hibbett Sports mobile app and submit their information. The promotion will run from May 1, 2018 until May 31, 2018 and the winner will be contacted by Monday, June 4, 2018.

The new Hibbett Sports App has been designed to provide users with an easy and seamless shopping experience on both major mobile platforms similar to www.Hibbett.com, allowing convenient access to thousands of items in Hibbett's inventory. Some key app features include the ability to view the sneaker launch calendar, enter sneaker raffles at multiple store locations and to set reminder alerts for launch days. The new app also allows shoppers to browse and purchase products. Hibbett Rewards Loyalty Program members can access their program status and check for any available Awards and offers to use in the app or at a store.

"Through our partnership with Hibbett, we discovered the need for on-the-go access to their catalog of products," said Dan Healy, COO of Prolific Interactive. "Through the raffle feature, customers now have instant and convenient access to exclusive sneaker releases."

Hibbett Sports stores provide athletes, fitness enthusiasts, fashionistas and sneakerheads, with access to newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find athletic apparel and footwear from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Under Armour and more. Utilizing world-class technology, Hibbett's new mobile app provides consumers with the tools they need to easily browse for products, enter sneaker raffles and make purchases from the palms of their hands.

Key Hibbett Sports Mobile App Features

The Hibbett mobile app (available on iOS and Android) combines many convenient features for shoppers on-the-go including;

Easy search and navigation

Sneaker launch calendar and push alerts

Sneaker raffle entry, raffle day alerts and raffle progress

Product reviews

Check store availability for launch sneakers

Shopping with the app

Find a store

Full access to view Hibbett Rewards MVP/VIP loyalty program status and available Awards and offers

Free Shipping (purchases over $49.99 ) and free returns

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 stores, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities across the country. Founded in 1945, Hibbett stores have a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Under Armour and more. Today Hibbett is one of the largest companies headquartered in Alabama with 9,200 employees nationwide. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.Hibbett.com. Follow us @HibbettSports

