Hibbett Sports Launches Same-Day Delivery In Four Regional Markets

"A lot of the digital innovation you read about is taking place in America's largest cities. Today we are excited to bring that same sort of innovation to our underserved small and mid-sized markets," said Jeff Rosenthal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hibbett. "Hibbett customers are passionate about the products we carry and if they are unable to make it to the store, we can still get their items to them that day."

Hibbett.com customers can now access the new same-day delivery feature by simply clicking on "Deliver Today" before adding items to a shopping bag and checking out. Next, they select a delivery window to receive their items at home or work and they can easily track order status.

"Today's consumers are demanding faster and faster delivery, so we're leveraging our digital capabilities and partnering with Shipt to provide seamless and lightning quick turnaround on the items they want right away," said Bill Quinn, Senior Vice President Digital Commerce, Hibbett. "Shipt is a best in class provider of same-day delivery and we are very excited to collaborate with them."

Same-Day Delivery Features

Shop thousands of apparel, footwear and accessory items on Hibbett.com for same-day delivery

Free Same-Day Delivery for Hibbett Rewards

Select convenient same-day time frame when you will be at home or work to receive your items

Receive email & text alerts with order status to track your order in real time

Available in several markets including; Atlanta , Birmingham , Charlotte and select Nashville area zip codes

About Hibbett Sports

Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Hibbett Sports is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports stores nationwide, primarily located in small and mid-sized communities. Additionally, Hibbett owns and operates more than 100 City Gear specialty retail stores. Founded in 1945, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas, and Under Armour. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear.

