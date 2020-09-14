Hibbett Sports Now Open For Business In New Location At Morgantown Mall

The newly designed 5,600 square foot boutique-style store features an open-concept and easy navigation of newly released, exclusive and hard-to-find footwear, athletic apparel and equipment from brands like Nike, Jordan, adidas and more. The unique store design includes dozens of mannequins with style inspiration from stylist-curated head-to-toe looks. The store also has mobile device charging stations, shaped like sneakers and other fun and upscale amenities for customers to enjoy, along with the exceptional customer service that Hibbett is known for.

Customers can take advantage of multiple convenient shopping options such as Buy Online, Pick Up In Store and Curbside Pick Up, making it easy for consumers to find exactly what they want, when they want it. The Morgantown store is one of eight Hibbett Sports locations in West Virginia.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores, located in 35 states nationwide. Celebrating its 75th year, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @hibbettsports and @citygear

Media Contact: Wendy Yellin, email: [email protected] - phone: 925-519-3363

SOURCE Hibbett Sporting Goods Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hibbett.com

