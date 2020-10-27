Hibbett Sports Sponsors Birmingham's Southern Made Creatives (SMC) SMC2020 Virtual Experience Celebrating Local Entrepreneurs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced sponsorship of the premiere Southern Made Creatives (SMC) SMC2020 Virtual Experience on YouTube, a free event taking place on October 31, 2020 at 6pm Central. As a Gold SMC2020 Sponsor, Hibbett will host two key segments including; ReWork With Chanel and the Influence Panel.

The two-hour SMC2020 event will feature several curated conversations, exclusive performances by underground musical artists and interactive DIY segments to spark inner creativity. ReWork With Chanel will feature Birmingham artist, Chanel Williams who specializes in painting customized Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. During SMC2020, Williams will lead an interactive shoe customization workshop and tutorial for attendees. To celebrate ReWork by Chanel, Hibbett will be giving away one pair of Williams' custom Nike Air Force 1 sneakers via social media at @HibbettSports and @CityGear.

The Influence Panel segment will be a gathering of several Birmingham influencers who will discuss and share their meaningful insight on building community through social media platforms along with authenticity and owning personal style. Panelists include; Gabrielle Morris, YouTuber/Model, Raheim Robinson, Graphic Designer/Model, Suede Lewis, Social Media/Marketer, Funmi Ford, Blogger and A.Nichel, Visual Artist.

The virtual event is free to the public and tickets are available here or by visiting www.SouthernMadeCreatives.com.

"Hibbett is committed to bettering the communities we serve and this event allows us to show our support to some of the talented entrepreneurs here in Birmingham and promote collaboration by partnering with Southern Made Creatives, as a local minority-owned creative agency and innovator," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett Sports.

"We are very excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Hibbett Sports for the SMC2020 Virtual Experience," said Kenya Russell, CEO, Southern Made Creatives (SMC). "Hibbett's ongoing support for local creatives and community is an effort that transcends "tradition" and one that helps showcase diverse representation and radical inclusion."

About Southern Made Creatives (SMC)

SMC is a Black woman owned, millennial led creative agency providing southeastern businesses with services to deploy authentically innovative digital and in person campaigns from ideation to completion. Our team specializes in curating data driven, fully scaled multichannel campaigns catering specifically to Gen Z and Millennial audiences.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear specialty stores located in 35 states nationwide. Celebrating its 75th year, Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting www.hibbett.com . Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @hibbettsports and @citygear.

