HiberCell Bolsters Leadership Team with Appointment of Joseph Talamo as Chief Financial Officer and Promotion of Ari Nowacek, M.D., Ph.D., to Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiberCell, a biotechnology company dedicated to overcoming foundational barriers that prevent patients from living longer, cancer-free lives, today announced the appointment of Joseph Talamo as chief financial officer and the promotion of Ari Nowacek, M.D., Ph.D., to chief business officer.

"We're pleased to welcome Joe to the HiberCell team and have Ari take on an expanded role as chief business officer," said Alan C. Rigby, Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of HiberCell. "Joe has a track record of successful financial leadership and we're pleased to have him on board during a tremendous period of organizational growth. As a co-founder of our company, Ari has been a key partner in helping grow our pipeline, playing an integral role in our acquisition of Imprime PGG earlier this year."

Joseph Talamo has spent more than 25 years in the biotechnology industry in publicly traded development- and commercial-stage companies with expertise in capital fund raising activities and merger and acquisition transactions. Prior to joining HiberCell, he served as the chief financial officer of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., where he led initiatives to raise over $150 million in capital, encompassing both private and public offerings, and the $100 million divestiture of contract manufacturing subsidiary, PCT. Before that, Talamo held various senior financial positions at OSI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (acquired by Astellas in 2010), where he helped build the accounting and finance infrastructure to support the clinical development and commercial launch of Tarceva®. Talamo received a B.B.A. in accounting and an MBA in finance from Hofstra University and is a certified public accountant in the State of New York.

"I'm excited to join HiberCell at this critical juncture, as it transitions from an early development stage company into a rapidly growing, clinical stage company," said Joe. "I'm also delighted to work with such an impressive group of people dedicated to changing the lives of people living with cancer."

In addition to his role at HiberCell, Ari Nowacek, M.D, Ph.D., is a principal at ARCH Venture Partners. After helping to co-found HiberCell, he served as vice president of operations and business development. Since 2016 he has supported the formation of several companies, co-founded three companies, and in 2019 raised $175M to support these efforts. Nowacek, a physician-scientist, completed his training at University of Nebraska Medical Center, The University of Chicago and Massachusetts General Hospital.

About HiberCell

HiberCell is dedicated to developing therapeutic molecules that overcome foundational scientific barriers that prevent patients from living longer, cancer-free lives. The company recognizes cancer as a chronic disease, developing therapies that address the most common cause of cancer mortality: relapse and metastasis. To that end, HiberCell is actively evaluating treatments focused on modulating stress mediated adaptive biology and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment given their critical role in cancer recurrence and metastatic disease.

HiberCell is headquartered in New York City with a clinical and translational research site in Roseville, Minnesota. For more information, please visit www.hibercell.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Danielle Cantey

Glover Park Group

[email protected]

(202) 295-0155

SOURCE HiberCell

Related Links

https://www.hibercell.com

