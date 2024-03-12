HiBid Appoints Pat McCusker as Chief Executive Officer

OCALA, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid, the premier auction technology company that connects buyers, sellers, and auctioneers worldwide via the HiBid.com platform and the Auction Flex 360 auction management solution, announces the appointment of Pat McCusker as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

McCusker joins HiBid with 25 years of experience scaling high-growth software and marketplace businesses, including in the online auction industry. Early in his career he co-founded AuctionMax, an online auction management platform which was acquired by a Fortune 500 retailer. McCusker then held senior leadership roles at McKinsey & Company, tech-enabled services firm InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK), and most recently served as Co-Founder and President of Fast Radius, a digital manufacturing software company, which he led from inception through public listing and ultimate sale to a private equity firm.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the HiBid team," said McCusker. "I've been fortunate to get to know the business over many months and have been impressed with the team, platform, and opportunity for growth. Auction Flex 360 is a market-leading tool for auctioneers and, with over $2 billion in annual sales, HiBid is one of the world's largest online marketplaces for secondhand goods. This software plus marketplace platform presents an exciting opportunity to drive growth across both our auctioneer customers and millions of captive bidders."

McCusker will be opening a new office in Chicago, Illinois, where HiBid will be adding team members across software development, product management, marketing, and finance. HiBid will continue to maintain offices in Ocala, Florida, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly and currently manage over $2 billion in annual sales.

