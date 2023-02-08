HiBid Auctions Feature Luxury Jewelry, Gold and Silver Coins, Antiques, and More; Over 600,000 Lots Sold in Last Week's Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid is the auction platform of choice for buyers and sellers of cars, jewelry, rare coins, hard-to-find memorabilia, vintage and contemporary furniture, antiques, and much more. Thousands of lots are currently open for bidding across all of these categories. Standout items include diamond rings, gold bars, and Louis Vuitton handbags, as well as tea sets, antique clocks, and woodworking tools. Over 600,000 lots were sold in auctions last week, between January 30th and February 5th, generating over $29.5 million in gross auction proceeds.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

Over 600,000 lots were sold in auctions last week, between Jan 30th and Feb 5th, generating over $29.5 million GAP. Tweet this

January 30th-February 5th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $29.5 Million

Lots Sold: 600,502

Online-Only Auctions: 1,267

Webcast Auctions: 85

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.07 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.75 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Luxury Jewelry, Gold and Silver Coin and Bullion Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: February 5th-9th

Seller: Assured Asset Exchange

View Auction Catalog

Wonderful Estate Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: December 20th-February 16th

Seller: Witman Auctioneers

View Auction Catalog

Deerfield Estate Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: January 19th-February 16th

Seller: Dinkins Auctions

View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex