HiBid Auctions Generate Nearly $36 Million Last Week, with Jewelry, Rare Coins, and Antique Auctions Now Underway

OCALA, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the week ending July 18th, 2021, HiBid.com facilitated the sale of nearly half a million lots in a combined total of 1,289 online-only and webcast auctions. These auctions generated close to $36 million in gross auction proceeds, with 857,000 bidders placing 1.39 million bids per day, on average. Featured Auctions currently open for bidding feature designer jewelry, diamonds, rare and foreign coins and currency, U.S. coin collections, wristwatches, antiques, and more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders across the globe. HiBid.com is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

July 12th-18th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $35,972,642

Gross Merchandise Volume: $68,967,959

Lots Sold: 498,990

Online-Only Auctions: 1,204

Webcast Auctions: 85

Average Bidders Per Day: 857,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.39 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Bankruptcy Designer Jewelry and Rare Color Diamonds

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 26th-August 2nd

Seller: Affordable Creations

San Frank Bank Hoard Coin Sale

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Dates: June 29th-July 24th

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Super Sunday Fine Jewelry, Coins, Antiques, and More

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 18th-25th

Seller: Aiken Vintage

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

