HiBid Auctions Hit $49.3M GMV Last Week; Duck Decoys, Bicycles, Restaurant Equipment, and More Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions had another productive week that saw $49.3 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) between October 16th and 22nd. Bidders placed over 3.8 million bids as they vied for 698,529 lots sold on the platform in 1,849 timed and live auctions. Total hammer value exceeded $82.1 million.

Among this week's hundreds of auctions on HiBid.com, there are some featuring decoys and sporting collectibles, bicycles, dirt bikes, restaurant equipment, and more. Noteworthy lots include a Vulcan 5-foot flat-top griddle, multiple restaurant kitchen convection ovens, a Honda 1974 CT70 minibike, a Schwinn Meridian 212cc motorized tricycle, a Charles Perdew Bluebill Drake duck decoy, an Eddie Wozny hand-carved rooster, and an original Jim Foote painting on canvas.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

October 16-22, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights 
Gross Merchandise Value: $49.3+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $82.1+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 698,529
Timed Auctions: 1,640
Live Auctions: 120
Bids Placed: 3.8+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million

Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Premiere Decoy and Sporting Collectible Auction
Auction Type: Live (Pre-Bidding Open)
Dates: October 29
Seller: Auctioneers, Inc.
View Auction Catalog

Bicycles, Dirt Bikes, Helicopter, Penny Scale
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 12-30
Seller: Lucky Auctions
View Auction Catalog

October Restaurant Equipment Auction, Chantilly, Virginia
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 13-30
Seller: BidTender Auctions
View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

