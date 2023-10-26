HiBid Auctions Hit $49.3M GMV Last Week; Duck Decoys, Bicycles, Restaurant Equipment, and More Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions had another productive week that saw $49.3 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) between October 16th and 22nd. Bidders placed over 3.8 million bids as they vied for 698,529 lots sold on the platform in 1,849 timed and live auctions. Total hammer value exceeded $82.1 million.

Among this week's hundreds of auctions on HiBid.com, there are some featuring decoys and sporting collectibles, bicycles, dirt bikes, restaurant equipment, and more. Noteworthy lots include a Vulcan 5-foot flat-top griddle, multiple restaurant kitchen convection ovens, a Honda 1974 CT70 minibike, a Schwinn Meridian 212cc motorized tricycle, a Charles Perdew Bluebill Drake duck decoy, an Eddie Wozny hand-carved rooster, and an original Jim Foote painting on canvas.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

October 16-22, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $49.3+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $82.1+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 698,529

Timed Auctions: 1,640

Live Auctions: 120

Bids Placed: 3.8+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

