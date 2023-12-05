HiBid Auctions Net $41.7 Million GMV Last Week; Luxury Watches, Tools, Appliances, and More Now Accepting Bids

Hibid-AuctionFlex

05 Dec, 2023, 12:02 ET

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is poised to close out the year on a high note. Sales on the auction platform last week topped $41.7 million in gross merchandise value (GMV), with 1,948 timed and live auctions closing between November 27th and December 3rd. Auctioneers sold 859,600 lots in auctions that garnered more than 4 million bids.

For those still looking to cross a few names off their holiday shopping list, current auctions include luxury watches, tools, appliances, furniture, home décor, bicycles, housewares, and more. Shoppers on the hunt for that perfect gift might want to check out noteworthy lots like a six-piece leather couch, a drone, a 23-liter Yeti cooler, watches from Cartier and Omega, and gifts certificates to spas, hotels, and a wide range of other services.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

November 27-December 3, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights 
Gross Merchandise Value: $41.7+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $82.1+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 859,638
Timed Auctions: 1,808
Live Auctions: 140
Bids Placed: 4+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million

Current Auctions 
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Luxury Watch Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: November 8 to December 12
Seller: TNT Auctions
View Auction Catalog

Off-Site Online Fundraiser Auction, Kemoca Park, Saskatchewan
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: November 12 to December 8
Seller: 2S Auctioneers Ltd
View Auction Catalog

Weaverville Furniture, Tools and Appliances
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 12 to December 14
Seller: Bill Ramsey & Associates, LLC
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360 
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

