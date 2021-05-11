HiBid Auctions Now Featuring Motorcycles, ATVs, Antique Gas Pumps, and More, Following $41 Million Week

OCALA, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over $41 million (gross auction proceeds) in goods were sold last week through HiBid.com in a combined total of 1,256 online-only and webcast auctions. From May 3rd through the 9th, over 954,000 bidders placed 1.59 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of 473,039 lots. Items currently featured on HiBid.com include custom-built motorcycles, pickup trucks, ATVs, antique gas pumps, boats, acreages, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

May 3rd-9th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $41,152,716

Gross Merchandise Volume: $68,912,176

Lots Sold: 473,039

Online-Only Auctions: 1,183

Webcast Auctions: 73

Average Bidders Per Day: 954,300

Average Bids Per Day: 1.59 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Franklyn Freeman and Moore Estate Sale

Seller: Prime Time Auctions

Date: June 16th

Lots: 11

View Auction Items

Delaware Tags, Motorcycles, Golf Carts, and Bouncy Houses Auction

Seller: Delaware Auction Center

Dates: May 4th-18th

Lots: 11

View Auction Items

Spring Outdoor Auction

Seller: Fox Auction Company

Date: May 1st-15th

Lots: 29

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

