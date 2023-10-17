HiBid Auctions Reach $48.6M GVM Last Week, with Classic Cars, Artwork, Housewares, and More Now Open for Bidding

News provided by

Hibid-AuctionFlex

17 Oct, 2023, 15:14 ET

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions had a big sales week, with bidders placing over 3.7 million bids on 707,876 lots and generating over $48.6 million in gross merchandise value (GMV) between October 9th-15th. Total hammer value surpassed $81.4 million in 1,735 timed and live auctions.

On the block this week are auctions featuring collector cars, vintage metal automotive signs, artwork, jewelry, housewares, lawn and garden items, furniture, and much more. Noteworthy lots include a Murano glass vase, a mid-century Florence Knoll sofa, a Joan Miro tapestry, a stone Phoenix sculpture, a 1973 MGB convertible, and a 1978 Chevrolet Corvette silver anniversary model.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

October 9-15, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $48.6+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $81.4+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 707,876
Timed Auctions: 1,614
Live Auctions: 121
Bids Placed: 3.7+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.5+ Million

Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Icons: Eames, Knoll, Mies, Murano, Miro, and More
Auction Type: Live (Pre-Bidding Open)
Dates: October 6-22
Seller: Rivich Auction
View Auction Catalog

Crowe Collector Car Auction
Auction Type: Live (Pre-Bidding Open)
Dates: July 20-October 21
Seller: John M. Hess Auction Service, Inc.
View Auction Catalog

Classic Foreign Car and Motorcycle Estate Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: October 4-26
Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc.
View Auction Catalog

Estate of Margie "Sue" Key Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: September 30-October 20
Seller: Bo Land Auctions
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex

Also from this source

Autographed Sports Memorabilia, Art Pieces, and Motorcycles Featured in Eclectic HiBid Auctions Following $32M GMV Week

Autographed Sports Memorabilia, Art Pieces, and Motorcycles Featured in Eclectic HiBid Auctions Following $32M GMV Week

In auctions held last week on HiBid.com, bidders placed over 3.4 million bids on 692,734 lots, bringing auctioneers $32 million in gross merchandise...
2019 Lamborghini Aventador, Signed Babe Ruth Baseball Under the Gavel After $43.2+ Million GMV Sold Last Week on HiBid.com

2019 Lamborghini Aventador, Signed Babe Ruth Baseball Under the Gavel After $43.2+ Million GMV Sold Last Week on HiBid.com

Car, card, and coin collectors are laser-focused on HiBid.com this week after 752,698 lots worth over $43.2 million in gross merchandise value (GMV)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.