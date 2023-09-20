HiBid Auctions Surpass $42.6 Million GMV Last Week as SUVs, Fine China, and Antique Duck Decoys Come Up for Sale

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bidding is underway for cars, motorcycles, and Herend hand-painted porcelain animal figurines on HiBid.com following a week of strong sales. Last week's 1,750 timed and live auctions flew past $42.6 million in gross merchandise value (GMV), with more than 3.5 million bids placed on over 671,000 intriguing lots. 

Lots currently open for bidding on HiBid.com include jewelry, tools, and World War II military items. Notable lots include a 20-foot-tall inflatable flying saucer, WWII vintage generators, a Ward Brothers balsa bluebill duck decoy circa 1940, a 6-foot, pristine porcelain Sinclair H-C Gasoline sign, and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4-door SUV.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

September 11-17, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights 
Gross Merchandise Value: $42.6+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $85.8+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 671,418
Timed Auctions: 1,614
Live Auctions: 136
Bids Placed: 3.5+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.3+ Million

Current Auctions 
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Herend Porcelain Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: July 13-September 23
Seller: Emerald Ventures, LLC
View Auction Catalog

Live and Online Vehicles and Accessories
Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)
Date: September 23
Seller: Dotta Auction
View Auction Catalog

Vehicle Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: August 7-September 28
Seller: Springwood Farm
View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

