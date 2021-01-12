HiBid Ends Record-Breaking Year, Surpassing $1.57 Billion in Sales with Over 17 Million Lots Sold

In a record for the auction site, the number of individual registered bidders using HiBid.com topped 4.2 million. Tweet this

2020 HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $1.57+ billion

Gross merchandise volume: $2.86+ billion

Lots sold: 17+ million

Online-only auctions: 46,000+

Webcast auctions: 4,100+

Auctioneer Highlights

The following list features some of the top-selling HiBid auctioneers for 2020 as well as their most current events.

Affordable Creations

Current event: Distressed Manufacturers' Close-Out Jewelry Auction

Dates: January 11th-18th, 2021

Lots: 1,454

Featured: This auction includes hundreds of gold and silver earrings, necklaces, and rings with diamonds and other gemstones in a wide range of designs.

Aiken Vintage Auctions

Current event: Super Sunday Auction Featuring Fine Jewelry, Antiques & Cars

Dates: January 11th-17th, 2021

Lots: 253

Featured: A 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB sports car, a 1955 Chevrolet Cameo, and a diamond-studded ROLEX ladies' watch are among the various lots for sale in this auction.

American Jewelry & Cola Auction LLC (A.J.C.A.)

Current event: Fine Jewelry & Coin Auction

Dates: January 6th-13th, 2021

Lots: 646

Featured: This online-only auction includes an eclectic mix of diamond jewelry, luxury watches, gold pendants, mint-condition coins, and other fine collectibles.



Apple Auctioneering Co.

Current event: U.S. Treasury Online Auction

Dates: January 11th-19th, 2021

Lots: 46

Featured: Many vehicle types are represented in this auction, including a 2019 McLaren 5705, a 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor, and a selection of ATVs, vans, buses, and more.

Gold Standard Auctions

Current event: Miami Businessman Rare Coin Estate Sale

Date: January 16th, 2021

Lots: 510

Featured: In part 7 of an ongoing event, this auction includes a wealth of gold, silver, and other coins, including a 1907 $10 Gold Eagle and a 1922 $20 Gold Double Eagle, both uncirculated.

Kraft Auction Service

Current event: 44th Anniversary Antique & Collectible Auction

Dates: January 14th-17th, 2021

Lots: 5,503

Featured: This colossal live webcast auction includes western artwork and wood carvings, antique clocks and phonographs, vintage furniture, and much more.

Texas Restaurant Equipment Auction

Current event: Logan's Restaurant Auction

Dates: December 26th, 2020-January 17th, 2021

Lots: 446

Featured: Booths, tables, chairs, condiment stands, bar signs, drinkware, dinner plates, and a large variety of kitchen supplies are among the many lots for sale in this online-only auction.

United Country Real Estate

Current event: Owensboro, Kentucky, Country Home

Dates: December 22nd, 2020-January 18th, 2021

Lots: 1

Featured: United Country conducts live and online real estate auctions throughout the year, including this one for a 3-bedroom country home in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Vail International, Inc. Auctioneers

Current event: Vail International Online-Only Auction

Dates: December 9th, 2020-January 23rd, 2021

Lots: 1,338

Featured: In this collectors' treasure trove of an auction, lots include a 1986 FLEER Michael Jordan rookie card in mint condition.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous construction, agriculture, commercial trucking, and aviation industry-focused brands.

