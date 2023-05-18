HiBid Reports $47.6M GMV Sold Last Week, with New Springtime Auctions Featuring Gardening Equipment, Shop Tools, and More

OCALA, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of more than 662,000 lots last week in 1,486 timed and live auctions, which amounted to over $47.6 million in gross merchandise value and $75.5 million hammer value. Current and upcoming auctions on the platform feature a bounty of shop and gardening tools right on time for buyers planning spring projects.

Lots now open for bidding include a great variety of hand tools and shop equipment such as drills, wrenches, socket sets, steel bins, tool chests, workbenches, and industrial shelving. There are also chain saws, sledgehammers, and generators for sale as well as rakes, hoes, shovels, wheelbarrows, water hoses, and other items for gardening and lawncare.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

May 8-14, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $47.6+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $75.5+ Million 
Lots Sold Online: 662,058
Timed Auctions: 1,377
Live Auctions: 109
Bids Placed: 3.7+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.6+ Million

Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Grapeland Online Estate Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: April 13th-May 20th
Seller: 3 C Auction Co.
View Auction Catalog

Harry Courtney Estate
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: April 23rd-May 21st
Seller: Cory Craig Auctioneer
View Auction Catalog

Industrial Shop Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Date: May 22nd
Seller: WMS Auction Services
View Auction Catalog

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

