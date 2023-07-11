HiBid Sales Top $28.1 Million; Upcoming Auctions Include Classic Cars, Real Estate, Housewares, and More

News provided by

Hibid-AuctionFlex

11 Jul, 2023, 09:13 ET

OCALA, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid recorded over $28.1 million in gross merchandise value in 611,936 lots sold in a total of 1,374 auctions held July 3th through 9th. Current auctions on the platform include classic cars, real estate, furniture, quilts, kitchenware, and more.

Automobiles up for auction include a 1934 Nash Sedan, 1938 Chevrolet Coupe, 1951 Austin A40 Devan Tourer, 1967 Pontiac GTO, 1976 Pontiac Trans Am, and 2003 Ford Mustang convertible. Other standout lots include a Kincaid dining set with hutch, painted plates and bowls, a Sony VHS/DVD player, and a 1,664-square-foot brick ranch house in Hannibal, Missouri.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

July 3-9, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights 
Gross Merchandise Value: $28.1+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $46.1+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 611,936
Timed Auctions: 1,279
Live Auctions: 95
Bids Placed: 3.2+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4+ Million

Current Auctions 
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

The Dennis Ballard Collection, South Nowra, New South Wales, Australia
Auction Type: Live
Dates: July 16
Seller: Burns and Co Auctions
View Auction Catalog

Harley Hirner Real Estate and Personal Property Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: May 30-July 20
Seller: Dale DeLaPorte Auction Service
View Auction Catalog

Cruise Nite Classic Car Auction 2023
Auction Type: Live
Dates: June 23-July 14
Seller: Rhynalds Auction & Realty LLC
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex

Also from this source

Classic Cars, Vintage Tractors, and Carnival Glass Collectibles Up for Bid on HiBid Following 1,477 Auctions Last Week

HiBid Breaks 2023 Record for Lots Sold in a Week, with Luxury Jewelry, Vintage Gas Station Signs Featured in Upcoming Auctions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.