HiBid.com Announces Record Traffic, with Over $38.7M Sold Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Antique Furniture, Limousines, Farm Equipment, Boats, and More
Nov 03, 2020, 12:00 ET
OCALA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $38.7 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 1,101 auctions held on the site from October 26th through November 1st. With 819,000 bidders submitting 1.35 million bids per day, on average, auctioneers sold more than 390,000 lots during the course of the week.
Traffic on HiBid.com has reached some of its highest levels numerous times throughout the year, including a new record last week. On Thursday alone, there were 265 auctions and 90,000 lots for sale through the platform. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform. HiBid supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.
October 26th - November 1st HiBid.com Highlights
Gross auction proceeds: $38,745,018 (USD)
Gross merchandise volume: $71,818,601 (USD)
Lots sold: 390,238
Online-only auctions: 1,005
Webcast auctions: 96
Average bidders per day: 819,000
Average bids per day: 1.35 million
Current Auctions
The information below highlights just a few of the auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including antique furniture, limousines, farm equipment, boats, and more in these and many other auctions.
David Johnson Estate Sale
Seller: Wieman Land & Auction Co., Inc.
Date: November 13th, 2020
Lots: 104
View Auction Items
Antique Furniture, Collectibles & Household Goods Auction
Seller: Bumblebee Auction
Date: September 28th-November 12th
Lots: 734
View Auction Items
Tractors, Trailers, Implements, Welder & More Auction
Seller: United Country Heard Auction & Real Estate, LLC
Date: October 24th-November 10th
Lots: 28
View Auction Items
Trucks, Trailers, Boats & Limo Online-Only Auction
Seller: Myers Jackson
Date: September 15th-November 6th
Lots: 26
View Auction Items
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.
Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.
Contact Us
352-414-1947
[email protected]
SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex