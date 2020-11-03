HiBid.com Announces Record Traffic, with Over $38.7M Sold Last Week; Bidding Now Open for Antique Furniture, Limousines, Farm Equipment, Boats, and More

HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $38.7 million in assets last week, with 1,101 auctions held on the site Tweet this

October 26th - November 1st HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $38,745,018 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $71,818,601 (USD)

Lots sold: 390,238

Online-only auctions: 1,005

Webcast auctions: 96

Average bidders per day: 819,000

Average bids per day: 1.35 million

Current Auctions

The information below highlights just a few of the auctions currently listed on HiBid.com. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including antique furniture, limousines, farm equipment, boats, and more in these and many other auctions.

David Johnson Estate Sale

Seller: Wieman Land & Auction Co., Inc.

Date: November 13th, 2020

Lots: 104

View Auction Items

Antique Furniture, Collectibles & Household Goods Auction

Seller: Bumblebee Auction

Date: September 28th-November 12th

Lots: 734

View Auction Items

Tractors, Trailers, Implements, Welder & More Auction

Seller: United Country Heard Auction & Real Estate, LLC

Date: October 24th-November 10th

Lots: 28

View Auction Items

Trucks, Trailers, Boats & Limo Online-Only Auction

Seller: Myers Jackson

Date: September 15th-November 6th

Lots: 26

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com , Equipmentfacts , and numerous industry-focused brands.

