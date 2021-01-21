HiBid.com Auction Sales Top $26 Million for the Week; Jewelry, Fitness Equipment, Motorhomes, and More Now Up for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of more than $26.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week, with 918 auctions held on the site from January 11th through the 17th. Bidders placed 1.45 million bids per day, on average, resulting in the sale of over 333,000 lots for auctioneers. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

January 11th-17th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $26,554,479

Gross merchandise volume: $35,475,881

Lots sold: 333,927

Online-only auctions: 858

Webcast auctions: 60

Average bidders per day: 880,000

Average bids per day: 1.45 million

Current Auctions

Below are just a few examples of the many Featured and Hot Auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. In these and other auctions on HiBid.com, bidders have the opportunity to bid on fine jewelry, rare coins, commercial-grade exercise equipment, RVs, and much more.

Fine Jewelry & Coin Auction

Seller: American Jewelry & Coin Auction (A.J.C.A.) LLC

Dates: January 20th-27th

Lots: 577

View Auction Items

Retro Fitness Liquidation Auction

Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc.

Dates: January 4th-23rd

Lots: 627

View Auction Items

Motorhome & Commercial Vehicle Auction

Seller: Dickensheet & Associates, Inc.

Dates: January 15th-22nd

Lots: 5

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

