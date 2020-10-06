HiBid.com Auctions Brought in Nearly $32 Million Last Week; Boats, Classic and Modern Cars, Construction and Farm Equipment, Furniture, and More for Sale Now

OCALA, Fla., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of nearly $32 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets last week. Online-only and webcast auctions on the site featured rare coins, firearms, historical items, artwork, antiques, appliances, building materials, tools, cars, trucks, and many other items. There were 1,055 auctions held on HiBid.com from September 28th through October 4th. With an average of 752,000 bidders submitting 1.22 million bids per day each day, auctioneers were able to sell 356,647 lots over the course of the week. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 28th-October 4th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $31,948,152 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $57,420,871 (USD)

Lots sold: 356,637

Online-only auctions: 970

Webcast auctions: 85

Average bidders per day: 752,000

Average bids per day: 1.22 million

Current Auctions

The list below highlights three Hot Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, but there are many others open for bidding right now. Buyers can bid on a variety of items, including classic cars, modern automobiles and trucks, motorcycles, excavators, lawnmowers, tractors, attachments, boats, trailers, golf carts, furniture, antique and vintage toys, and much more.

U.S. Marshals Nationwide Online Auction

Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.

Dates: October 1st-13th

Lots: 63

View Auction Items

Fall Lawn Mower, Mini Excavator & Implements Online-Only Auction

Seller: Canning Auctions LLC

Dates: October 12th

Lots: 46

View Auction Items

Cars, Trailers, Boats, Golf Carts & More: Online-Only Auction

Seller: Myers Jackson

Dates: September 15th-November 6th

Lots: 27

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com , Equipmentfacts , and numerous industry-focused brands.

