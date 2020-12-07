HiBid.com Auctions Generate Over $27.4M in Sales in a Record-Breaking Week; Bidding Now Open for Baseball Cards, Jewelry, Vintage Motorcycles, Arcade Games, and More

OCALA, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions hosted through HiBid.com generated more than $27.4 million (gross auction proceeds) in sales last week, with a total of 828 auctions held from November 23rd through the 29th. More than 880,000 bidders submitted 1.45 million bids each day, on average, which resulted in a total of more than 323,000 lots sold during the week.

HiBid.com once again broke records with more than 800,000 lots live for bidding on Friday alone, and nearly 95,000 lots sold on Sunday. The easy-to-use auction platform, which also works seamlessly with Auction Flex auction management software, looks to keep the momentum going through December 2020 with hundreds of end-of-year webcast and internet-only auctions on the calendar.

November 23rd-29th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $27,419,668

Gross merchandise volume: $38,724,693

Lots sold: 323,649

Online-only auctions: 768

Webcast auctions: 60

Average bidders per day: 880,000

Average bids per day: 1.45 million

Current Auctions

Below are just a few examples of the many auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Highlights include the opportunity to bid on antiques, jewelry, baseball cards and memorabilia, coins, vintage motorcycles, pinball machines, arcade games, and much more.

Jewelry, Antique Ceramics & Decorations Online Auction

Seller: Global Heritage Auction Co., Limited

Dates: November 11th-December 17th

Lots: 345

View Auction Items

Baseball Card & Memorabilia, Coins & Jewelry Auction

Seller: Elite Collectibles

Date: December 3rd

Lots: 742

View Auction Items

Vintage Motorcycle Collection Online Auction

Seller: Ken Geyer Real Estate Auctioneers, Inc.

Dates: October 22nd-December 13th

Lots: 60

View Auction Items

Amusement Arcade Auction

Seller: Lynch Auction Co.

Dates: November 26th-December 8th

Lots: 192

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.

