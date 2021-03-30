HiBid.com Auctions Generated Over $41 Million in Last Week's Sales; Bidding Now Open on Fine Art, Vehicles, and More

OCALA, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HiBid.com auction platform makes it simple to buy and sell a huge variety of assets across hundreds of categories, including antiques, fine art, jewelry, surplus equipment, and vehicles. In last week's sales, a total of 1,177 auctions generated more than $41 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Each day, on average, over 1 million bidders placed 1.76 million bids, resulting in more than 440,000 lots sold.

HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

March 22nd-28th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $41,134,928

Gross Merchandise Volume: $65,031,554

Lots Sold: 447,164

Online-Only Auctions: 1,072

Webcast Auctions: 105

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.03 million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.76 million

Current Auctions

The following list is a small sample of the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Across these and other events, bidders can now bid on collectable coins, carvings, fine art, surplus vehicles, liquidated jewelry, and much more.

Fort Worth High-End Estate Online-Only Auction

Seller: Live Oak Auctions

Dates: March 16th-April 1st

Lots: 217

View Auction Items

City of North Miami Surplus Online-Only Auction

Seller: Bidera

Dates: March 26th-April 6th

Lots: 57

View Auction Items

Robert Zorn Estate Jewelry Live Webcast Auction

Seller: Clark County Public Auction

Dates: February 27th-April 7th

Lots: 84

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

