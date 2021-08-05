HiBid.com Auctions Now Featuring Vintage Collectibles, Motorcycles, Guitars, and More Following a $34 Million Week of Sales

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible variety is a hallmark of the popular HiBid.com platform. Auctions currently posted on HiBid.com feature vintage and new collectibles and toys, antique Harley-Davidson motorcycles, grand concert pianos, electric guitars, pool tables, classic station wagons and pickup trucks, lawn-care equipment, and much more.

In a combined total of 1,368 online-only and webcast auctions held from July 26th through August 1st, over a half million lots were sold through HiBid.com. Auctions exceeded $34.4 million in gross auction proceeds and $58.5 million in gross merchandise volume for the week.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

July 26th-August 1st HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $34,480,195

Gross Merchandise Volume: $58,556,971

Lots Sold: 521,595

Online-Only Auctions: 1,281

Webcast Auctions: 87

Average Bidders Per Day: 846,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.35 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

New and Vintage Collectibles

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 26th-August 12th

Seller: Bumblebee Auction

Anderson, Parnell, Remersheid, and Bumgargner Estate Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 13th-August 20th

Seller: Barber Auctions

Bulli Antique Motorcycle Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Date: October 31, 2021 (Pre-bidding Now Open)

Seller: Manshed Auctions

Pianos, Guitars, Motorcycles, and Lawn Equipment

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: July 11th-August 5th

Seller: Wiens Auction/Realty LLC

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

