HiBid.com Auctions Soared Past $45.3 Million Last Week; Farm Equipment, Coins, Classic Cars & More for Sale Now

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com continues to experience high auction volumes this summer. Last week's online-only and webcast auctions sold more than $45.3 million (gross auction proceeds) in vehicles, equipment, and other assets. From August 24th through the 30th, bidders placed an average of about 1.22 million bids per day across 1,055 auctions. Approximately 732,000 buyers per day participated in HiBid auctions for the week, bidding on over 371,000 lots.

August 24th-30th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $45,355,718 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $64,201,307 (USD)

Lots sold: 371,199

Online-only auctions: 966

Webcast auctions: 89

Average bidders per day: 732,000

Average bids per day: 1.22 million

Current Auctions

The following are examples of Featured Auctions and Hot Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including agricultural machinery, Model A and Model T Fords, gold and silver bullion, Polaris snowmobiles, coins, police vehicles, and much more.

Classic Cars & Heavy Machinery Auction

Seller: Christy's of Indiana Inc.

Dates: August 24th-September 9th, 2020

Lots: 17

Rare Coins & Bullion Auction

Seller: Aiken Vintage

Dates: August 26th-September 2nd, 2020

Lots: 224

Farm Equipment Auction

Seller: Superior Marketing LLC

Dates: August 15th-September 2nd, 2020

Lots: 37

Multi-City Surplus Auction

Seller: Bidera

Dates: July 31st-September 1st, 2020

Lots: 49

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.

