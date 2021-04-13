HiBid.com Auctions Surpass $50 Million Last Week; Taking Bids Now on VR Headsets, Pickup Trucks, and More

A total of 1,196 auctions produced more than $50.5 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP) in last week's sales. Tweet this

April 5th-11th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $50,586,944

Gross Merchandise Volume: $72,876,027

Lots Sold: 439,000

Online-Only Auctions: 1,097

Webcast Auctions: 99

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.08 million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.85 million

