HiBid.com Auctions Surpass $50 Million Last Week; Taking Bids Now on VR Headsets, Pickup Trucks, and More
Apr 13, 2021, 17:14 ET
OCALA, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com's online-only and webcast auctions bring buyers and sellers together with a vast selection of items in hundreds of categories, including rare coins, trolley cars, electronics, trading cards, and vehicles. A total of 1,196 auctions produced more than $50.5 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP) in last week's sales. With a daily average of 1.08 million bidders placing 1.85 million bids, HiBid.com sold more than 439,000 lots last week.
HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
April 5th-11th HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $50,586,944
Gross Merchandise Volume: $72,876,027
Lots Sold: 439,000
Online-Only Auctions: 1,097
Webcast Auctions: 99
Average Bidders Per Day: 1.08 million
Average Bids Per Day: 1.85 million
Current Auctions
The following list is a small sample of the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Across these and other events, bidders can now bid on RVs, tools, rare currency, police vehicles, electronics, and much more.
Unclaimed Items, Police Seizures, and Government Surplus Online-Only Auction
Seller: Washington Surplus Inc.
Dates: April 10th-May 2nd
Lots: 1,473
City of Coral Gables Surplus Online-Only Auction
Seller: Bidera
Dates: April 9th-20th
Lots: 28
Spring Vehicle Online-Only Auction
Seller: Bauer Auction Service
Dates: March 22nd-April 18th
Lots: 10
Trucks and Vehicles KDOR Seized Assets Online-Only Auction
Seller: Ruckert Realty & Auction
Dates: March 30th-April 15th
Lots: 18
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.
