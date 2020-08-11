HiBid.com Auctions Topped $33.6 Million In Record-Breaking Week; Rare Coins, Jewelry, Home Goods & More Up For Sale

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auction volumes remain high on HiBid.com, where last week's online-only and webcast auctions brought in more than $33.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment, vehicles, and other assets. From August 2nd through the 9th, bidders placed an average of approximately 1.24 million bids per day across 919 auctions, with a record number of lots for sale on Friday.

Roughly 747,000 bidders per day took part in HiBid auctions for the week, bidding on more than 332,000 lots. HiBid anticipates record totals in lots for sale in the coming weeks, as a growing number of auctioneers and buyers are discovering the exposure and variety HiBid.com delivers.

August 2nd-9th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $33,642,676 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $49,841,073 (USD)

Lots sold: 332,457

Online-only auctions: 842

Webcast auctions: 77

Average bidders per day: 747,000

Average bids per day: 1.24 million

Current Auctions

The following are examples of Featured Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including gold and silver coins, fine jewelry, tools, household goods, office supplies, outdoor furniture, and much more.

Rare Coin Estate Sale

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Dates: July 27th-August 15th

Lots: 523

View Auction Items

Distressed Manufacturer's Close-Out Jewelry Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Dates: July 29th-August 17th, 2020

Lots: 861

View Auction Items

General Liquidation Auction

Seller: H & A Sales

Dates: August 17th-19th, 2020

Lots: 225

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

