HiBid.com Breaks Records in Last Week's Auctions; Fine Jewelry, Rare Coins, Vehicles & More for Sale in Upcoming Auctions

LINCOLN, Neb., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com auctions generated nearly $29 million (gross auction proceeds) in equipment and other goods in last week's online-only and webcast auctions, with a record number of auctions and lots for sale across the site. On Friday, July 24th, alone, there were 2,375 auctions and 644,000 lots listed on HiBid.com.

From July 20th through the 26th, bidders placed an average of approximately 1.22 million bids per day across 1,130 auctions. Throughout the week, roughly 743,000 bidders per day took part in HiBid auctions, placing bids on over 394,000 lots.

July 20th-26th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $28,938,188 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $46,655,877 (USD)

Lots sold: 394,168

Online-only auctions: 1,029

Webcast auctions: 101

Average bidders per day: 743,000

Average bids per day: 1.22 million

Current and Upcoming Auctions

What follows is a sampling of Featured Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including gold bullion, fine jewelry, porcelain figurines, Indian head pennies, a 1949 Chevrolet pickup, a 2000 Prevost Vantare motorhome, framed prints, and much more.

Rare Coin Estate Sale

Seller: Gold Standard Auctions

Dates: July 16th-August 1st, 2020

Lots: 524

View Auction Items

Cars, Fine Jewelry, Artwork, Coins & Bullion Auction

Seller: Aiken Vintage Auctions

Dates: July 26th-August 2nd, 2020

Lots: 194

View Auction Items

Gold & Silver Jewelry Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Dates: July 22nd-August 3rd, 2020

Lots: 748

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

Contact Auction Flex

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex