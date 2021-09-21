HiBid.com Breaks Single-Day Records for Lot and Auction Totals, Starts New Week with Huge Estate and Coin Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com facilitated the sale of well over half a million lots in last week's auctions. On Friday alone, the site shattered previous records for the highest number of lots available in a single day and the highest number of auctions listed on the site. In auctions running from September 13th through the 19th, an average of 1.48 million bids per day were placed in a combined total of 1,335 online-only and webcast auctions. In all, the auctions brought in nearly $44.9 million in gross auction proceeds.

Items up for bidding this week include high volumes of rare and collectible gold and silver coins, watches, jewelry, paintings, figurines, vehicles, and much more.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 13th-19th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $44,895,016

Gross Merchandise Volume: $76,888,766

Lots Sold: 507,062

Online-Only Auctions: 1,232

Webcast Auctions: 103

Average Bidders Per Day: 902,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.48 million

About HiBid and Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

