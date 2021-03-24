HiBid.com Charts $39 Million in Sales Last Week; Bidding Open for Antique Coins, Estate Items, Houseboats, and More

In last week's sales, a total of 1,133 auctions generated more than $39 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Tweet this

March 15th-21st HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Auction Proceeds: $39+ million

Gross Merchandise Volume: $59+ million

Lots Sold: 421,754

Online-Only Auctions: 1,037

Webcast Auctions: 96

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.01 million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.69 million

Current Auctions

The following list is a small sample of the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Across these and other events, bidders can bid now on antique coins, autographed sports memorabilia, automobiles and SUVs, a casino slot machine, houseboats, and much more.

Vail International Online-Only Auction

Seller: Vail International, Inc. Auctioneers

Dates: February 22nd-April 10th, 2021

Lots: 2,454

View Auction Items

Bugs Towing Vehicle Online-Only Auction

Seller: Peak Auto Auctions

Dates: March 13th-26th, 2021

Lots: 22

View Auction Items

Boat Online-Only Auction

Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S

Dates: March 2nd-April 11th, 2021

Lots: 8

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex