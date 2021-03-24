HiBid.com Charts $39 Million in Sales Last Week; Bidding Open for Antique Coins, Estate Items, Houseboats, and More
Mar 24, 2021, 12:17 ET
OCALA, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HiBid.com auction platform makes it simple to buy and sell a huge variety of assets across hundreds of categories, including antiques, building supplies, furniture, medical and lab equipment, and military artifacts. In last week's sales, a total of 1,133 auctions generated more than $39 million in gross auction proceeds (GAP). Each day, on average, over 1 million bidders placed 1.69 million bids, resulting in more than 400,000 lots sold.
HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex, providing auctioneers a comprehensive auction management platform that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.
March 15th-21st HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $39+ million
Gross Merchandise Volume: $59+ million
Lots Sold: 421,754
Online-Only Auctions: 1,037
Webcast Auctions: 96
Average Bidders Per Day: 1.01 million
Average Bids Per Day: 1.69 million
Current Auctions
The following list is a small sample of the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Across these and other events, bidders can bid now on antique coins, autographed sports memorabilia, automobiles and SUVs, a casino slot machine, houseboats, and much more.
Vail International Online-Only Auction
Seller: Vail International, Inc. Auctioneers
Dates: February 22nd-April 10th, 2021
Lots: 2,454
Bugs Towing Vehicle Online-Only Auction
Seller: Peak Auto Auctions
Dates: March 13th-26th, 2021
Lots: 22
Boat Online-Only Auction
Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S
Dates: March 2nd-April 11th, 2021
Lots: 8
About HiBid & Auction Flex
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.
