HiBid.com Continues Record-Breaking Run, Reports $28M in Weeklong Sales; Jewelry, Antiques, Ag Equipment & More Now Up for Sale

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second week in a row, HiBid.com reports record high auction volumes, with 2,479 biddable auctions and roughly 673,000 lots for sale on Friday alone. Overall, last week's online-only and webcast auctions brought in more than $28 million (gross auction proceeds) in the sale of coins, equipment, vehicles, and other assets. From August 10th through the 16th, bidders placed an average of about 1.26 million bids per day across 949 auctions on HiBid.com.

Approximately 771,000 bidders per day took part in HiBid auctions for the week, bidding on more than 336,000 lots. HiBid continues to see a marked rise in interest among auctioneers and buyers alike, and anticipates additional record totals in lots for sale in the coming weeks.

August 10th-16th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $28,063,776 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $41,861,474 (USD)

Lots sold: 336,640

Online-only auctions: 877

Webcast auctions: 72

Average bidders per day: 771,000

Average bids per day: 1.26 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes examples of Featured Auctions, Hot Auctions, and other auctions of interest currently listed on HiBid.com. Individuals participating in these auctions have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including jewelry, antiques, artwork, collectible toys, farm machinery, antique vehicles, restaurant equipment, are examples of Featured Auctions currently listed on HiBid.com, where individuals have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including gold and silver coins, fine jewelry, tools, household goods, office supplies, outdoor furniture, and much more.

Local Estate Auction Featuring Crystal, Art & Jewelry

Seller: Online Nashville Auctions

Dates: August 17th-23rd

Lots: 375

View Auction Items

Huge Antique Auction With Fire Trucks, '70 Mustang & More

Seller: Northern Kentucky Auction LLC

Dates: August 6th-20th

Lots: 1,698

View Auction Items

Restaurant Equipment Auction

Seller: AUCTIONETX

Dates: August 11th-23rd

Lots: 280

View Auction Items

Robert & Carolyn Dietrich Clearing Farm Auction

Seller: Jacob Auctions

Dates: August 10th-20th

Lots: 61

View Auction Items

Machinery Consignment Auction

Seller: Langham Auctioneers

Dates: July 13th-August 20th

Lots: 371

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

Auction Flex is the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, multi-parcel, and more. Auction Flex also provides a seamless solution that enables auction houses to upload auction catalogs online and accept internet absentee bids, conduct internet-only auctions, or offer webcast live internet bidding through its integrated web service and internet bidding solution—HiBid (both a private-label solution and a portal). Auction Flex and HiBid, products of Sandhills Global, were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

