HiBid.com Featuring Cars, Horses, Fitness Equipment, and Real Estate Following $21 Million in Last Week's Sales

February 1st-7th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $21,764,997

Gross merchandise volume: $43,158,931

Lots sold: 358,232

Online-only auctions: 856

Webcast auctions: 67

Average bidders per day: 980,000

Average bids per day: 1.64 million

Current Auctions

Fitness Equipment Online-Only Auction

Seller: Associated Auto Auction Ltd.

Date: February 10th

Lots: 35

View Auction Items

Car & Truck Live Webcast Auction

Seller: Alamo Auctioneers LLC

Dates: January 15th-February 13th

Lots: 72

View Auction Items

Performance & Pleasure Horse Online-Only Auction

Seller: Triangle Horse Sale

Dates: February 5th-11th

Lots: 76

View Auction Items

