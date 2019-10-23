HiBid.com Hosting Auction for 149 Rare Vehicles Including Burt Reynolds' 1978 Trans Am

The 1978 Trans Am comes with Burt Reynolds' signature on the glove compartment door, as well as a photo of the actor with the car and a vehicle registration in his name. It was painstakingly restored by Restore A Muscle Car of Lincoln, Nebraska. Below are a few more highlights of what bidders will find at this auction.

Auction Highlights

1962 Ford F-100, custom

1967 Ford Mustang GT, Eleanor replica

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 SE by Riley Performance M

1968 Dodge Super Bee, 426 Hemi 426 engine

1968 Plymouth GTX

1969 Chevrolet Camaro, 427-cubic inch L72 engine

1969 Dodge Daytona Superbird, one of four Superbirds for auction

1970 Plymouth Superbird with an air breather cover autographed by former NASCAR driver Richard Petty

2017 Bentley Continental GT V8 S

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2018 Prevost Featherlite Outlaw H3-45, a million-dollar tour bus

Bidders are invited to preview the cars Thursday, October 24th and Friday, October 25th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT.

