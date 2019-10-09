HiBid.com Hosting Auction for Rare Vehicles Seized from DC Solar Ponzi Scheme that Allegedly Ensnared Berkshire Hathaway

The live/online simulcast sale will be held Saturday, October 26th, 2019 in Woodland, California, near Sacramento. The gates will open at 7 a.m. PDT, with live bidding starting at 9 a.m. PDT (12 p.m. EDT). Buyers interested in submitting bids through the online auction platform can view all available assets on Apple Auctioneering Co.'s auction page.

Auction Highlights

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon

2018 Prevost Featherlite H3-45

2017 Cadillac CTS-V

2012 Jaguar XKR

1970 Plymouth Road Runner

1967 Ford Mustang GT500 SE

1965 Ford Mustang Cobra

1940 Cadillac Sedan deVille

1930 Cord L-29 Brougham

Bidders are invited to preview the cars Thursday, October 24th and Friday, October 25th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PDT.

