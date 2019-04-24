HiBid.com Hosting May 4th Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit Auction to Benefit U.S. Veterans & First Responders

OCALA, Fla., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is hosting a live webcast auction May 4th featuring five unique lots related to decorated Navy SEAL Chris Kyle. The auction is being held as part of the American Valor Foundation's Sixth Annual Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit, which will take place at the historic River Ranch Stockyards on 500 NE 23rd Street in Fort Worth, Texas. Auction funds and event proceeds will benefit U.S. veterans, first responders, and their families.

Moody, Texas,-based Top Hand Auctioneers will hold the live webcast auction and accept online bids through HiBid.com during the benefit, as well as live, in-person bids from attendees. "The Chris Kyle Memorial Benefit is a truly unique event to be a part of," says Michael Dennis, owner, Top Hand Auctioneers. "The mission of the American Valor Foundation to continue Chris's work of 'serving those who served us,' is one every American should applaud. Being chosen as the auctioneer for the second year in a row is a true honor."

"This year we have great live auction items," Dennis adds, "including a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, guns, a hunting trip with Jeff Kyle, a day of shooting with Special Forces operators, as well as several other wonderful items." Bidders can browse the online catalog for this auction to view all of the lots for sale.

Auction Highlights

Custom CKMB-edition Remington Model 700 with .300 Winchester Magnum with U.S. Optics scope and special Chris Kyle design

with .300 Winchester Magnum with U.S. Optics scope and special design Belgian Malinois puppy named "Breacher," who entered his eighth week of training Feb. 27

who entered his eighth week of training Cremona fiddle autographed by musician Charlie Daniels , donated by Daniels and Ryan Vaughn

, donated by Daniels and Deer hunt with Jeff Kyle from Dec. 6-8 for one hunter and one guest with all meals and lodging included

from for one hunter and one guest with all meals and lodging included Custom-built AR-10 6.5 Creedmoor Rifle with fluted barrel, Sig Sauer TANGO6 scope, ADM 170-S bipod, and custom Cerakote 17 x 52 gun case

Known as the "deadliest sniper in American history," Chris Kyle served four tours in the Iraq War. His 2012 best-selling autobiography American Sniper was a New York Times best-seller, and inspired the Academy Award-winning film of the same name directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Bradley Cooper. Kyle, whose motto was "It's our duty to serve those who serve us," died in 2013.

