HiBid.com Hosting Online Auction Featuring Luxury Yachts and Boats

OCALA, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is currently hosting an online-only auction featuring more than 140 luxury yachts and boats, including sophisticated, multi-million-dollar yachts as well as recreational watercraft. Cape Coral, Fla.,-based Worldwide Diversified Auctions is holding the auction, and is accepting bids now through May 31st at 11:59 p.m. (EDT) from bidders registered through HiBid.com.

Vessels for sale in this auction include yachts, mega yachts, high-performance speed boats, ocean-faring fishing boats, and convertible boats that accommodate cruising and fishing alike. Bidders can browse the online catalog for this auction to view all of the lots for sale.

Auction Highlights

2018 Azimut Grande (115-foot)

2014 Terrab Custom (96-foot)

2012 Sunseeker Predator 84 (84-foot)

2010 Riva Duchessa (92-foot)

2012 Apreamare Maestro 82 Flybridge (82-foot)

2014 Monte Carlo Yachts MCY 76 (76-foot)

2008 Aicon Yacht (85-foot)

2012 Ferretti Yachts 720 (72-foot)

2018 Tecnomar Evo 55 T-Top (55-foot)

2004 Donzi Enclosed Bridge (80-foot)

