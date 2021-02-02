HiBid.com Records Over $28.5 Million in Sales Last Week Across Hundreds of Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com is the auction platform of choice for buying and selling a wide range of assets across hundreds of categories, including everything from coins and collectibles to jewelry and luxury sports cars. Over 1,057 auctions were held through the site from January 25th through the 31st, generating over $28.5 million (gross auction proceeds) in sales. On average, bidders placed over 1.5 million bids per day, resulting in the sale of over 400,000 lots. For auctioneers, HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

January 25th-31st HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $28,541,160

Gross merchandise volume: $55,835,506

Lots sold: 408,720

Online-only auctions: 1,000

Webcast auctions: 57

Average bidders per day: 930,000

Average bids per day: 1.53 million

Current Auctions

The auctions listed below are just a few of the many Hot Auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com.

Weathersfield Impound Vehicle Online Auction

Seller: Knight's Auction Service, LLC

Dates: January 27th-February 3rd

Lots: 13

View Auction Items

City of Coconut Creek Surplus Auction

Seller: Bidera

Dates: January 22nd-February 2nd

Lots: 78

View Auction Items

Home and Shop on 14-Plus Acres, Harrisburg, Arkansas

Seller: Wooley Auctioneers

Dates: January 18th-February 17th

Lots: 1

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

