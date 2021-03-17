HiBid.com Records Over $43.3 Million in Last Week's Sales, with Fine Art, Vintage Jewelry, and More Now Up For Bid

Roughly 1 million bidders placed an average of 1.68 million bids per day, resulting in nearly 418,500 lots sold. Tweet this

Current Auctions

The following list highlights just a few of the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the page for links to the latest Featured and Hot auctions, or use the search box to find auctions nearby. Through these and other events, bidders can bid now on vintage 18-carat diamond earrings, signed bronze artwork, a pontoon boat, numerous charity items, a 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT pickup truck, a Massey Ferguson tractor, and much more.

Fine Art, Jewelry, Collectibles, and Coins Online-Only Auction

Seller: Online Nashville Auctions

Dates: March 15th-22nd

Lots: 407

View Auction Items

Davis Online-Only Auction

Seller: Charles Miller & Associates Auctioneers

Dates: March 11th-22nd

Lots: 26

View Auction Items

Charity League of Shelby County March Madness Benefit Auction

Seller: Troy Kies Auctioneer

Dates: February 28th-March 20th

Lots: 54

View Auction Items

Estate Vehicles & Repos Online-Only Auction

Seller: Cargile Auctions

Dates: March 11th-29th

Lots: 11

View Auction Items

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started.

Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com and numerous industry-focused brands.

Contact Us

352-414-1947

[email protected]

SOURCE HiBid & Auction Flex

Related Links

https://hibid.com

