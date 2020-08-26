HiBid.com Reports Nearly $32M in Weeklong Sales & Record Number of Auctions, with Cars, Farm Equipment & More Up for Sale Now

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com continues its streak of record high auction volumes, announcing 2,513 biddable auctions during a single day last week. From August 17th through the 23rd, approximately 759,000 bidders per day took part in HiBid auctions, bidding on more than 362,000 lots. In total, last week's online-only and webcast auctions brought in nearly $32 million (gross auction proceeds) in the sale of jewelry, equipment, vehicles, and other assets.

HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding. HiBid's gross merchandise volume exceeded $1 billion in the first half of 2020 alone, and the platform continues to gain momentum. Additional record-breaking totals are expected in the coming weeks as bidders and auctioneers increasingly choose HiBid as their preferred platform for buying and selling assets at auction safely, simply, and reliably.

August 17th-23rd HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $31,964,792 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $46,201,569 (USD)

Lots sold: 362,533

Online-only auctions: 953

Webcast auctions: 82

Average bidders per day: 759,000

Average bids per day: 1.25 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes examples of Featured Auctions and Hot Auctions currently running on HiBid.com. Individuals participating in these auctions have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including classic vehicles, jewelry, motorsports equipment, recovered cars, farm machinery attachments, tractors, trailers, and much more. Highlights include a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 and a 2006 Regal 2200 boat.

U.S. Marshals Auction

Seller: Apple Auctioneering Co.

Dates: August 11th-September 1st

Lots: 25

View Auction Items

Overstocked Jewelry Blowout Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Dates: August 13th-31st

Lots: 1,493

View Auction Items

Stanley & Rita Forman Trust Auction

Seller: Lippard Auctioneers, Inc.

Dates: September 12th

Lots: 39

View Auction Items

Maxx Auto Recovery Auction

Seller: Dickensheet & Associates, Inc.

Dates: August 18th-27th

Lots: 50

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.

