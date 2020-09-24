HiBid.com Reports Record Number of Lots and Over $26.6M in Weeklong Sales; Antiques, Vintage Tractors, Equipment and More Up for Sale Now

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com exceeded a single-day record last week with approximately 699,400 lots for sale on Friday alone. For the entire week running September 14th through 20th, an average of roughly 765,000 bidders placed bids on nearly 365,400 lots across 1,036 auctions. Overall, last week's online-only and webcast auctions brought in over $26.6 million (gross auction proceeds) in the same of jewelry, coins, vehicles, and other assets. HiBid works seamlessly with Auction Flex, a comprehensive auction management platform, and supports webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 14th-20th HiBid.com Highlights

Gross auction proceeds: $26,655,570 (USD)

Gross merchandise volume: $51,279,230 (USD)

Lots sold: 365,399

Online-only auctions: 937

Webcast auctions: 99

Average bidders per day: 765,000

Average bids per day: 1.27 million

Current Auctions

The following list includes examples of Featured Auctions and Hot Auctions running on HiBid.com. Individuals participating in these auctions have the opportunity to bid on a wide range of items, including jewelry, rare coins, pottery, antique rugs, vintage tractors, and much more.

Huge Antique Auction

Seller: Richard D. Hatch & Associates

Dates: September 25th-26th

Lots: 1,505

View Auction Items

Million-Dollar Treasures Auction

Seller: Affordable Creations

Dates: September 19th-28th

Lots: 1,350

View Auction Items

Four Vintage Tractors

Seller: Graber Auctions

Dates: October 7, 2020

Lots: 4

View Auction Items

About HiBid & Auction Flex

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is available as both a private-label solution and a portal. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex, the market leader in auction software for live auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly. They are products of Sandhills Global, the technology company behind AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts, and numerous industry-focused brands.

