HiBid.com Sales Top $48M in One Week; Industrial and Warehouse Equipment Among Thousands of Lots Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid.com exceeded 1,500 online-only and webcast auctions last week and facilitated the sale of more than $48.3 million (gross auction proceeds) in assets. From September 19th through the 25th, HiBid.com averaged 1.57 million bids on the site per day, with over 600,000 lots sold.

In addition to the incredible range of lots typically up for auction on HiBid.com, this week's sales include industrial and warehouse equipment such as fabrication tooling, welders, rigging, and vehicles. Speakers, input audio mixers, 8-track audio recorders, and other studio-grade audio equipment is also open for bidding, as are a variety of biosystems equipment such as cell culture analyzers, osmometers, and lab refrigerators.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

September 19th-25th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $48.3 Million

Lots Sold: 614,158

Online-Only Auctions: 1,424

Webcast Auctions: 106

Average Bidders Per Day: 977,000

Average Bids Per Day: 1.57 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Metal Fab Equipment Dispersal Simulcast Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast

Date: October 7th (Pre-Bidding Now Open)

Seller: Downs Auction Service

View Auction Items

Broadcast Video Auctions

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 7th-12th

Seller: Joseph Finn Co, Inc.

View Auction Items

Amgen Biotechnology Equipment

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 6th-7th

Seller: Heritage Global Partners

View Auction Items

