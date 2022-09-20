HiBob Integrates Mercer Compensation and Benchmark Data into Platform in Landmark Strategic Alliance

Strategic alliance creates a powerful solution that allows HiBob clients to establish a uniform and consistent compensation strategy using a trusted global source of compensation data and workforce analytics

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibob , the company behind 'Bob', a modern HR platform that is delivering remarkable work experiences for dynamic, mid-sized and sub-enterprise businesses and their employees, announces Mercer Compensation and Benchmark data is now available through Bob. HR and compensation managers can use the data for smarter compensation cycles, workforce and budgetary planning, and hiring with competitive pay strategies.

Mercer is a global consulting leader, advising clients in 130 countries, and is a business of Marsh McLennan.

Mercer data within Bob



Bob Compensation Benchmarking Powered by Mercer offers a curated, global dataset to fit customer base needs relating to size and sector and bring significant value to companies expanding into new markets, as well as established multinationals. It will also help HR and compensation managers achieve organizational optimization with key workforce metrics (e.g. attrition, DE&I). Mercer survey participation is simplified for HiBob customers purchasing the custom dataset.

Benchmarking in Bob means you're connecting pay data to critical HR workflows, streamlining the entire compensation management process using data-driven compensation insights for the modern workforce.

Benchmarking in today's fast-changing market

In today's ever changing talent landscape, compensation benchmarking is critical to staying competitive in the market and improving performance. It helps in making informed decisions on pay structures and individual rates of pay, and it enables companies to make better pay decisions that allow them to attract and retain top talent.

"When you're trying to understand where you need to focus your budget, and on what jobs; getting pay right is essential to be considered by top talent, and to keep your current employees. Widespread labor shortages with high demand for specialized skills, compounded with a high inflationary environment, corporate relocations and remote working all amplify the need for timely, accurate and trusted benchmark data," said Michael Anderson, Workforce Analytics, Global Career Product Leader, Mercer. "Mercer's data will help enable HiBob's users to confidently assess their rewards strategy more efficiently and effectively, giving them the competitive edge for talent."

Building a future-ready workforce

Today's job market is more competitive than ever. There is no sign this will change anytime soon. Compensation is a major lever in attracting and retaining the high performing employees, making it a strategic differentiator. Choosing a proper pay scale that is aligned with, or superior to, your competition gives you an edge.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob commented: "You need to anticipate your next workforce challenge, predict your labor costs, and understand how to adapt in order to compete, particularly during challenging economic times. A regularly updated, trusted global source of compensation data and workforce analytics isn't just a nice-to-have, it's a necessity for making smart business decisions and ensures your business is able to keep rewards and compensation strategies consistent across all markets."

About Bob



HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform 'Bob'. Leading the way for the future workplace, Bob offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business.

Since 2015, trusted and empowered 'Bobbers' from around the world have brought their authentic selves to work, inspired to build the exceptional HR systems that will revolutionize the work experience for HR professionals, managers, and employees. Agile and adaptable, HiBob innovates through continuous learning loops to produce seismic cultural shifts for companies with dynamic, distributed workforces.

HiBob is used by more than 2,500 multinational companies - including Cazoo, Gong, Hopin, Monzo, Happy Socks, Fiverr, and VaynerMedia. Organizations using Bob are able to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent, elevate employee engagement, upskill and produce seismic cultural shifts for their dynamic, distributed workforces.

For more information about HiBob, visit www.hibob.com.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer's approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh McLennan ( NYSE: MMC), the world's leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 83,000 colleagues and annual revenue of approximately $20 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh , Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman , Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com.au . Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE HI BOB (UK) LIMITED