HiBob Welcomes New Chief Information Officer to Supercharge Innovation and Growth

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBob, the company behind the transformative HR platform Bob, is excited to announce Michal Lewy Harush as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO). This strategic hire underscores HiBob's commitment to leveraging IT and data to support continued growth and future milestones, including a potential IPO.

Reporting directly to CEO Ronni Zehavi, Lewy Harush will oversee Management Information Systems, Data Infrastructure, Procurement, and IT. As part of the executive leadership team, she will align the company's IT and data infrastructure with business objectives and growth plans, supporting digital transformation across departments like R&D, Product, Customer Success, Go-to-Market, Finance, and HR to drive global expansion.

Improving the scalability of IT infrastructure to keep pace with HiBob's rapid growth and global user base is crucial. Lewy Harush will also manage the integration of cross-functional systems, optimize IT budgets for cost-effective technology investments, and streamline operational efficiency and data flow.

Preparing for AI integration, Lewy Harush will develop infrastructure to support AI initiatives, including computational power, data storage, and processing capabilities. She will evaluate and select AI tools and platforms that best meet HiBob's needs, implementing data governance policies to ensure data privacy, security, and regulatory compliance.

"I am thrilled to join HiBob during this period of rapid growth in our team, customer base, and product development. My key focus will be on data management and security, establishing robust data governance frameworks to ensure accuracy, privacy, and compliance with regulations. I also bring a fresh perspective to our cybersecurity practices, safeguarding sensitive information from potential threats," said Michal Lewy Harush.

Leadership development within the IT and data teams is also a priority. Lewy Harush will foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement, attracting and developing top technology talent to achieve HiBob's strategic goals.

Ronni Zehavi, CEO and co-founder of HiBob, comments: "Michal's expertise in industry regulations and standards will be invaluable, helping to ensure IT operations comply and reduce legal and operational risks. We are excited to welcome Michal to the HiBob village and look forward to the invaluable contributions they will bring to our company's growth and innovation journey, as we prepare for future milestones."

About HiBob

HiBob is on a mission to transform how organizations operate in the modern world of work with its HR platform Bob. It offers resilient, agile technology that wraps all the complexities of HR processes into a game changing, user-friendly tool that touches every employee across the business. Used by more than 4,1000 multinational companies to accelerate hiring, retain the best talent and elevate employee engagement. www.hibob.com

